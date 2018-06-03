Washington Capitals players ride Metro with fans to Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

WASHINGTON, D.C. - How do professional hockey players get to game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals? Like most fans, they take the Metro in Washington, D.C.

People on the train spotted Capitals forward T.J. Oshie and defenseman Matt Niskanen riding the Metro to get to Capital One Arena on Saturday.

The players posed for pictures with fans on the train and on the escalator to get to the arena.

Wjla.com reports the two players possibly chose to ride the Metro because of street closures for vehicles around Capital One Arena, which are in effect until the day after game 6, set to be played on June 10.

