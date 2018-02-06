Washington teacher caught on tape shoving student

FEDERAL WAY, Wa. - Video shows a teacher grab a student and shove him, pushing him to the floor. Other students recorded the incident at Sequoyah Middle School and posted it on social media on Friday.

That's where Tremond Williams saw it and realized it was his son.

"My heart's racing, you know, I don't know if he's hurt, I see another video and he's straight laying on the ground not moving at all," Tremond Williams, father of the student pushed, said.

13-year-old Jueliyan Williams, is the student in the video.

"I was in shock, i didn't know what to think," Jueliyan said.

Jueliyan said there was confusion over the new semester class schedule. A teacher told him to move to a different classroom and took his cell phone.

"He yanked it off like that and walked off," Williams said.

It was when Jueliyan went to get his phone he says the situation escalated.

"I was asking for my phone and he was like I'll break your phone and I was like ok, do it but i'm going to call my dad. He was like do I need to use physical force with you, and I was like do it-- and then grabbed me like this and he was pushing me back towards the door and and then he threw me out like that and I hit the wall with the side of my head right here and then I fell down again and hit my head," Jueliyan said.

A student recorded this video of Jueliyan on the floor.

"First it was all black all I could do was hear what people were saying," Jueliyan said.

"I did not receive one phone call from the school," Williams said.

When his dad got to the school, he called police, because the school had not. The teacher was still teaching.

"He abused my son and it's not okay," Williams said. Now they want the teacher disciplined. "He should have went to jail."

The school says it took the "appropriate measures and acted immediately with the safety of our staff and students in mind" after being notified of the incident. It also says the matter is under investigation.

