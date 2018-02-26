WATCH: A jingle to sell more Girl Scout cookies

DULUTH, Ga. - Video of a six-year-old Girl Scout and her father singing a remix of Childish Gambino's "Redbone" is going viral.

Seymore Harrison Jr. uploaded the video last week in hopes of getting his daughter, Charity Joy, to reach her initial goal to sell 1,300 boxes of cookies.

Now, her goal is to sell 5,000 boxes.

The two-minute video features the duo singing to the slow, jazzy beat and includes phrases like "If you want them you can have them," and "Girl Scouts selling delicious cookies." It also features the top sellers: Thin Mints, Trefoils, Tagalongs and Samoas.

