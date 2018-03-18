WATCH: Baby eagle hatches in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - People from around the world flocked to a live stream on Saturday to witness the hatching of a new eaglet.

The nest is located on the property of the D.C Police Academy.

The Earth Conservation Corps posted on its Facebook page that Liberty and Justice, a pair of bald eagles, welcomed the baby, referred to as ECC3. That's the temporary name for the bird, but the center has already decided the eaglet's real name will be Spirit.

All eyes continue to be on the live stream as a second egg is expected to hatch soon, possibly today.

