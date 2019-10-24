WATCH: Vic Micolucci takes flight with the Geico Skytypers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Visitors flocking to the Jacksonville Sea and Sky Air Show this weekend will get the chance to see several former military aircraft including the Geico Skytypers.

The World War II-era planes are known for writing messages with smoke in the sky at shows across the country. For the first time Thursday, News4Jax anchor Vic Micolucci got the opportunity to join them.

“We fly in unison, even though we were in four separate planes today,” Skytypers pilot Tom Daly said.

Daly’s colleague, Chris Thomas, acknowledged that sitting in the cockpit of one of these planes can be sensory overload. “It’s loud, it’s rumbly, it’s got a big, 6-foot prop that makes lots of noise,” he said.

As the crew took a flight over Jacksonville, traveling from the Westside to downtown, it was a sight to see for 88-year-old Americo “Joe” Baldasso, a Korean War veteran who flew with the Blue Angels.

“They are the love of my life,” Baldasso said of the World War II-era aircraft.

