Watch Your Feet: Increased blue button sightings along coastline

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - A warning comes to watch your feet after numerous blue button sightings at area beaches.

These jellyfish-like creatures have been washing up all over the beach from Fernandina Beach to St. Augustine beach. Their sting is not powerful, but it could cause skin irritation.

The blue button jelly (Porpita porpita) is not a jellyfish or sea jelly. It is a hydroid, which is an animal in the class Hydrozoa.

Blue buttons are in the same family of creatures as the Man O’ War, and they are usually found in the open ocean far from shore.

They’ve been blown toward the beaches by the strong east winds we’ve had since the weekend.

This may be why you see purple flags flying at the beach.

