Water bottles left in car could start fires, officials warn

Leaving water bottles in your vehicle could potentially start a fire. Fire officials are warning drivers about the danger.

“It uses the liquid and the clear material to develop a focused beam and sure enough, it can actually cause a fire, a combustion,” said David Richardson of the Midwest Fire Department.

Sunlight magnified through a water bottle reached a temperature of 250 degrees when tested by the department.

Officials recommend keeping bottles of water out of your vehicle when not in use, KFOR reports.

