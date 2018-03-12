Wawa teaming up with OneBlood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wawa has teamed up with OneBlood for life-saving blood drives across the area.

Select Wawa stores will host blood drives March 19, from noon to 7 p.m.

Those who donate will receive a $10 Wawa gift card, a free coupon for the choice of a free six-inch hoagie, donut, iced tea or coffee, and a free Wellness Checkup.

The locations to donate are:

4866 Gate Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32246

6787 Wilson Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210

678 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, FL 32073

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required.



