Ways to save on your heating bill during cold months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As we head into the cold winter months, you may notice your heating bill can add up quickly.

Temperatures took a dive into the 30s Wednesday morning, bringing the first inland freeze of the season.

Several News4jax viewers say instead of running the heat in their homes, they just use more blankets and layer up in their homes. For some people, that isn’t an option and they need to use the heat.

JEA says while energy is used more cumulatively during the summer, the most energy in a single occurrence happens in the winter. That means you could have to fork out more cash on your bill.

Ways to save

There are simple things you can do to cut back on your bill:

JEA says a programmable thermostat is a big help

If you’re going to adjust it, make it gradual. Don’t turn it up several degree at once

During cold weather, JEA recommends you set your heater at 68 degrees while you are home and 55-60 degrees while you are away.

Also, if you set your thermostat 2 degrees cooler in the winter, you can save an average of $13 a month

But it’s not all about the thermostat.

JEA also recommends you keep blinds and drapes open throughout daylight hours during cold weather to take advantage of the sun’s warmth coming through.

While fireplaces are a nice way to cozy up, they can also create drafts of cold air inside your house. That means you could use more electricity.

Space heaters are another great option, but these can be dangerous and have been known to start fires. Always follow the instructions, and be careful of where you place them.

Winterize your home

JEA also suggests winterizing your home now that we’re heading into the colder months:

Seal around windows, doors and other points where cold air can come in

Consider boosting your attic insulation if it is under an R-38 level

JEA also says you can manage the heat strip in your HVAC unit, because it consumes three times as much energy as a conventional heat pump when it’s being used.

For additional ideas on how to cut back on your electric bill this winter season, visit JEA's website.

