Weather looks good for Monday's planned SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla - The weather looks good for Monday's planned launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, according to forecasters with the Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron.

At 4:30 p.m., the previously flown rocket is expected to leap off the pad at Launch Complex 40 into 80-percent "go" conditions, though the presence of cumulus clouds and the possibility of flight through precipitation were cited as concerns, according to Florida Today.

Conditions will remain the same in the event of a 24-hour delay.

The mission: Hurl a Dragon spacecraft packed with thousands of pounds of supplies, cargo and science experiments on a trajectory toward the International Space Station under NASA's Commercial Resupply Services Contract. Monday's mission is SpaceX's fourteenth, making it CRS-14.

CRS-14 kicks off a busy month for the Space Coast: An Atlas V rocket is scheduled to take flight on April 12 with an Air Force payload; a Falcon 9 rocket will take NASA's planet-hunting TESS spacecraft to orbit on April 16; and another Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch Bangladesh's first geostationary satellite sometime in late April, Florida Today reported.

