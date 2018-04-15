Weather postpones Jumbo Shrimp game Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Inclement weather postponed Sunday’s game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Mobile BayBears at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader of seven-inning games at 5:05 p.m. Friday, May 18, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Regular individual tickets for Sunday’s game may be exchanged at the box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining regular season home game.

Fans holding tickets for Friday, May 18, are welcome to attend both games of the doubleheader. Group picnics will remain at their scheduled times.

Sunday marked the first postponement this season for Jacksonville and the second for Mobile. The May 18 doubleheader is the first on the Jumbo Shrimp’s schedule and second for the BayBears.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp begin a 10-game road trip with a series in Chattanooga, opening at 7:15 p.m. Monday. The Jumbo Shrimp return home Thursday, April 26, for Budweiser Thirsty Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.