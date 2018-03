NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Look out meteorologists, this weatherboy is coming for your jobs!

A video posted on YouTube received over 780,000 views after a kindergartner made a video forecast for Wednesday's weather.

In the video, Carden Corts talks about his sponsor, the letter 'C,' Pokemon cards, the weather and spring break.

The adorable video was shared with us here at News4Jax, and made us laugh. Way to go, Carden!

Watch the full video below!

