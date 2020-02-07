Revenge best served: Zoo will name rat, roach after your ex, feed it to animal

Call it a cruel and unusual punishment.

If you’re looking to get back at your ex this Valentine’s Day, the San Antonio Zoo is hosting its first ever “Cry Me a Cockroach” event.

Apparently, it’s the perfect opportunity to mend a broken heart.

The zoo said you can name a cockroach after your ex, which it will then serve up to one of its animals as a snack for the price of $5.

But wait, there’s more.

If your ex was a snake, you can even name a rat after them. The zoo will feed the rat to a reptile for $25.

Participants will receive a certificate to share on social media.

The San Antonio Zoo will be streaming the feedings live Feb. 14 on its Facebook page. The promotion closes Feb. 13 at 5 p.m.