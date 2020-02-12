79ºF

Weird News

Woman didn’t know she was pregnant until she gave birth in bathtub

This is quite the story...

KTRK

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – A softball coach in Montgomery County says she gave birth to a 7-pound-baby... but had no clue she was even pregnant.

Brittany Darilek says she thought she was sick with stomach issues until she pushed out a baby girl.

Darilek works as a softball coach and attends college. Last year, she thought she was experiencing digestive pain.

