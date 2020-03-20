Woman gives birth in toilet paper aisle at Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One Walmart customer didn’t have a chance to get any of those groceries she came for... but she left with something much more special.

Store Manager Jessica Hinkle said the woman warned store associates that her last child came in just 30 minutes, and when her water broke in the toilet paper aisle, she was prepared to go into labor right then and there.

“So we were like what do we do now? another lady comes around the corner and she says i’m a delivery nurse, can i help? and we said yes, yes please. she had gloves in her pocket, she was ready.”

Hinkle says she grabbed a sheet and blocked the aisle to give the woman as much privacy as possible.

Fire fighters rushed into the store and helped deliver the baby girl.

The mother and newborn are reportedly both doing well.