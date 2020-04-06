Flagler County residents find porn-filled Easter eggs in the mail

Some Flagler County residents were disturbed to find Easter eggs filled with lewd images in their mailboxes on Palm Sunday.

The unwanted packages were the subject of multiple calls placed to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said. Callers said they checked their mailboxes after noticing the flags were tilted up, signaling they had outgoing mail.

Waiting inside each mailbox was a plastic Easter egg. But instead of finding candy inside, residents found a fish-shaped cracker, a sheet of toilet paper, a powdered drink mix and, inexplicably, some pornographic images.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly had strong words for whomever’s behind the incident.

“The person who did this is not only a very sick individual but could actually be spreading COVID-19 by their actions,” Staly said. “We are working to identify the offender and put them in the Green Roof Inn.”

While deputies scramble to identify the culprit, they’re asking anyone who might have helpful surveillance video to come forward. If you can help, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.