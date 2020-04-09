Florida deputies crack case of unwanted porn-filled Easter eggs

PALM COAST, Fla. – Deputies have cracked the case of the pornography-filled Easter eggs found inside several Flagler County residents’ mailboxes.

The plastic eggs were initially discovered when multiple people checked their mail on Palm Sunday. Then the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office took calls Wednesday from several people who spotted a woman dropping off more trinkets.

The woman, 42-year-old Abril Cestoni of Palm Coast, was taken into custody shortly before 11:30 p.m. following a traffic stop on Belle Terre Parkway near Whiteview Parkway, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Cestoni, who had a bag of pornographic material inside her car, acknowledged delivering 400 of the eggs in the past few days, deputies said. She allegedly told them she was “educating people.”

The 42-year-old was arrested and charged with 11 counts of distributing obscene material, a misdemeanor offense. She was also charged with driving on a suspended license and violating Palm Coast’s emergency stay-home order.

As of Thursday, Cestoni remained in jail in lieu of $7,000 bond.