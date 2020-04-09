Trump says he’ll look into ‘Tiger King’ case

President Donald Trump says "he'll take a look" at the legal case of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is the central figure of the new Netflix series "Tiger King."

"Tiger King" tells the Oklahoma zookeeper's story, who is also known as "Joe Exotic" and was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison this year after being convicted in an unsuccessful murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue in Florida.

Trump was asked about the case during a White House coronavirus briefing. A reporter informed him that Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., allegedly said that he would advocate for a pardon.

"I know nothing about it," Trump said.

The documentary extensively covered Maldonado-Passage’s repeated accusations that Baskin killed her husband and possibly fed him to her tigers. Baskin has never been charged with any crime and released a statement refuting the accusations made in the series.