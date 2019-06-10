3-year-old's 'The Nun'-themed birthday party goes viral

It's hilarious, adorable and terrifying.

One little girl didn't want a Disney-themed party, or even a princess party. What she wanted was a darker party.

3-year-old Lucia in Mexico wanted a birthday party themed after "The Nun," a 2018 American gothic supernatural horror film.

"So it was my cousins 3rd birthday and instead of having a normal theme she chose this," the post said.

Her cousin Andrea Villarreal, who lives in San Antonia said after she tweeted the photo, it blew up, My San Antonia reports.

The viral Tweet has been liked more than 590,000 times.

Famous American filmmaker, comedian, and actor Jordan Peele even mentioned the post.

"Does she have a Godfather?" he said.

"Her parents did not question it at all, they were very supportive on her wanting this theme, especially because Lucia was very persistent," Villarreal told My San Antonio. "They had to go out of their way to make the pinata and cake special for the occasion because as you can imagine, you those aren't popular requests."

