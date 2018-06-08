65-year-old fights off man with aerosol can in mom's bedroom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man rushed to help his mother after she unexpectedly found a 28-year-old man in her bedroom, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

James Axton, 65, told investigators he heard his mother, Elenaor Tillman, 84, yell for help after she found a man behind her bedroom door.

According to police, Axton ran into the room and confronted Donaven Brown, 28. Axton and Brown got into a fight, and Axton grabbed an aerosol can, which he used to repeatedly hit Brown in the head.

As they continued fighting, Brown grabbed Axton's wallet and ran out the front door, the Sheriff's Office said.

Neither Axton nor Tillman knew how Brown got into the home, but told police the back door of the home is always left open for their dog. Axton said Brown showed up at the home a week prior and offered to mow the lawn.

Axton had a picture of the man on his phone he showed police. After two hours, an officer found the suspect standing outside the Plantation Apartments on Old Kings Road South.

After attempting to run from the officer, Brown was arrested. He was charged with burglary, robbery and resisting an officer.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.