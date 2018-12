COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State University has a new vending machine -- just for bacon.

It's up for a limited time during finals.

Bacon strips and bits cost only $1 for the Buckeyes. The Ohio Pork Council has forked over support for the machine.

It says it's a fun way to help the meat science program at the school and a good way to promote the pork industry.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.