Colorado police looking for 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Criminal'

A woman posing as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a lock to make the Naughty List after she broke into a Colorado business and stole everything she could get her hands on.

Surveillance cameras were recording when the bizarre burglary unfolded at an unnamed business sometime during the early morning hours of Dec. 18, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

The police department posted a video clip to its Facebook page Sunday in the hopes that someone would recognize the burglar, whose mask comes off at one point, and come forward with her identity.

The post included the agency's riff on the iconic character's theme song: "Oh how the camera caught her, as she committed burglary. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Criminal, we need your help with her I.D."

