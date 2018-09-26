Company spreading holiday cheer with Mac and cheese-flavored candy canes

Cheesy goodness?
These candy canes taste like your childhood favorite — mac and cheese.
Website Archie McPhee is selling a set of six yellow and white candy canes that are described as "comfort food that tastes like comfort food" and has an "instant mac & cheese flavor."
The website claims it's a fan favorite.
"Macaroni and Cheese Candy Canes are a particular favorite of picky eaters."
If you're brave enough to try the weird flavored holiday treat, you can buy a six pack for $5.95.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.