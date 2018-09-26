Company spreading holiday cheer with Mac and cheese-flavored candy canes

Archie McPhee's site is now selling macaroni and cheese-flavored candy canes to absolutely throw a wrench right into your holiday cheer.

Cheesy goodness?

These candy canes taste like your childhood favorite — mac and cheese.

Website Archie McPhee is selling a set of six yellow and white candy canes that are described as "comfort food that tastes like comfort food" and has an "instant mac & cheese flavor."

The website claims it's a fan favorite.

"Macaroni and Cheese Candy Canes are a particular favorite of picky eaters."

If you're brave enough to try the weird flavored holiday treat, you can buy a six pack for $5.95.

