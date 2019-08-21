'Crazy cat ladies' are not a thing, study finds

The crazy cat lady. An enduring entertainment stereotype. Turns out - it's not a real thing.

The new study from UCLA shows owning lots of cats doesn't mean you're mad, sad, or anxious.

Researchers analyzed 500 pet owners. They found feline owners are not more likely to suffer from depression or anxiety.

This backs up a similar study from the University of College London that found no link between cat ownership and psychotic symptoms.

The study also found that cat and dog owners are more likely to empathize with an animal's distress calls, with owners getting sadder than non-owners when they heard a cat meow or a dog whimper.

