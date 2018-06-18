Customer disgusted by burger receipt: 'Please spit in it'

Just the thought of a juicy cheeseburger is enough to make most people salivate, but an unwanted topping that may have found its way into a New York man’s burger is more likely to make you cringe.

Curtis Mays had already finished eating at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden in Queens, where his daughter treated him to a Father’s Day dinner, when he asked for his receipt, according to WABC-TV.

It called for a well done cheeseburger on toasted bread, plus caramelized onions and mayo, and a side of onion rings. Sounds good, right?

Just one problem: "Please spit in it too," the receipt specified.

"I ate my burger already," Mays told WABC. "I felt like I was gonna throw up."

He said the waitress denied having anything to do with the revolting instructions when confronted over the receipt. She acknowledged printing out it, he said, but could not explain what happened.

The waitress had never been in trouble before, according to the restaurant’s manager, but she was fired then and there, according to WABC. As for Mays, he was offered a full refund.

"He was saying, ‘how can we compensate you?' I was like, 'how can you compensate somebody for spitting on your food? I ate this already," he added.

It’s not clear whether the cook followed through on the receipt’s instructions.

Cheddar cheese, well done, toast bread, please spit in it too! Don't forget the mayo! Wait... spit?!

