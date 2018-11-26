Customers allowed to keep cash from misfiring Texas ATM

HOUSTON, Texas - A Texas ATM turned into a magnet for the greedy Sunday night after it started doling out $100 bills instead of $20s, and those who took advantage get to keep the money.

As Houston’s KPRC-TV reports, people noticed the Bank of America ATM in Harris County was misfiring about 11 p.m. Word spread quickly and a parade of cars lined up to seize the moment.

Tempers flared among those who showed up to score some extra cash. According to KRPC, several arguments broke out, including some disputes that escalated into actual fights.

The frenzy carried on for about two hours until a state trooper notified the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crowd scattered once deputies arrived.

It’s unclear how much money was withdrawn before the issue was noticed. In a statement, Bank of America said customers can keep the extra cash:

“This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed.”

