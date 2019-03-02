Dog feces left at door of City Council candidate's home, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A retired Jacksonville police chief who is running for City Council believes someone was sending him a message after a mound of dog feces was left at the front door of his home, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that, on Thursday, an officer was called to the home of Carson Tranquille, who retired from the Sheriff's Office in June 2018. He's running for Jacksonville City Council Division 2 in the March election.

Tranquille told the Sheriff's Office a man he doesn't know came onto his property Thursday morning and left a large mound of dog feces on the ground directly in front of his door, the report said. Tranquille also provided police with surveillance video, showing the act from multiple camera angles.

"This is my home. Someone has truly crossed the line," Tranquille said. " I have no enemies. I don’t know this individual, and looking at his face, it doesn’t appear that he was angry when he was doing it.”

The Sheriff's Office said video shows the man walk from across the street to Tranquille's door, take off his backpack, look around, pull a mound of dog feces from the backpack and place it on the ground. He then left the area.

Tranquille believes the act was politically motivated and said he was targeted because he's running for office. No damage was done to his home.

"If you're upset with me, leave it out here, but don't come to my home," Tranquille said. "This was insulting. This was degrading. This was hateful. This wasn't right."

