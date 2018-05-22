Florida city warns of 'zombie' activity

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Lake Worth residents received a surprising text alert during a power outage on Sunday - warning them to watch out for zombies, Daily Mail reports.

Residents of Lake Worth, Florida, on Sunday received alerts saying the city has been hit by a power outage 'due to extreme zombie activity'

It was sent out around 2:00 a.m.

"Power outage and zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth and Terminus. There are now far less than seven thousands three hundred and eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity. restoration time uncertain," the alert read.

It appears a fan of the undead hijacked the emergency alert system, Daily Mail reports.

