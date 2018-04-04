Florida man ruled insane in father's stabbing ditches mental health facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man who was acquitted by reason of insanity in his father's stabbing walked away from a Jacksonville mental health facility Wednesday.

Bamboo Flute Blanchard, 23, was receiving court-ordered treatment at Wekiva Springs Hospital on Salisbury Road on the city's Southside when he up and left about 1 p.m., police said.

Blanchard previously avoided an attempted first-degree murder conviction in 2014 after being deemed unfit to stand trial, court records show. He was diagnosed with psychotic disorder.

According to an arrest report, Blanchard's father was stabbed in the chest with a pocket knife in a sudden attack at the family's Gainesville home in June 2013. The report stated he mentioned wanting to know what it felt like to take a life. He was later ruled insane and found not guilty.

More recently, Blanchard was arrested in October 2016 for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Blanchard is described as 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, which is kept in a man bun. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt and gray sweats.

Anyone with information on Blanchard's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500. Police said he should be considered dangerous and urge people not to approach him.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.