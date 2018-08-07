FWC: 3rd arrest made in gator-involved beer run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A third man was arrested Tuesday after a viral video surfaced showing two men at a Jacksonville convenience store with a live alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Octavious Tavares Moore, 42, of Jacksonville, was charged with unlawful possession of an alligator and cruelty to animals, which are first degree misdemeanors. He was taken to the Duval County jail where he was held on a $20,000 bond.

According to FWC investigators, Moore is seen in one of the videos stepping on the head of an alligator and holding it by its neck. He was arrested after phone calls identifying Moore were made to FWC.

News4Jax has requested Moore's mugshot from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

His arrest came after the arrests of two Jacksonville men who face similar charges. Robert Timothy Barr, 28, and Kevin Scott Keene, 23, both of Jacksonville, are due back in court August 16.

Barr and Keen told the FWC that the alligator seen in the video was released, but officers have not been able to confirm that.

Moore was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

