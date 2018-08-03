Hiker leaves date behind after she fell off cliff

BEERBURRUM, AUSTRALIA - It's the same old story.

Girl likes boy. Boy invites girl on hiking trip. Girl falls off cliff. Boy leaves girl at bottom of cliff to go to work.

If we all had a dime for every time we've heard that one, right?

An Australian woman named Sarah lived that nightmare fire date last week when her and the not-so-much man of her dreams decided to take a hike in the Green House Mountains.

The Daily Mail reports Sarah slipped and fell off a mountain cliff during the date. A witness saw her fall and land on something sharp.

But instead of coming to her rescue, Sarah's date bailed and left her stranded because he had to go to work.

Yeah, not exactly second date material.

Luckily, four climbers did stay on the scene and were able to help Sarah get back on the trail and offer first aid for her injured hand, which was bleeding badly according to one a witness.

The injury was so bad, Sarah needed to undergo surgery after coming down from the mountain.

The witness said he also met Sarah's date before he split the scene.

'He did indeed leave her because he was running late for work. It was probably for the best given I don't believe he fully appreciated how serious the situation was," the witness, Brian, said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.