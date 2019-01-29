Is your ex a pest? Name a roach after them for Valentine's Day

If the thought of your ex living their best life on Valentine’s Day makes your skin crawl, an English zoo has the perfect way to get back at them -- without going to jail.

If you're willing to shell out $2, Hemsley Conservation Centre will name a cockroach after your ex or your friend's former flame. Compared to making a regrettable phone call on Feb. 14, this special promotion seems like the lesser of two weevils.

“We are highlighting these creatures through our ‘name a cockroach programme’ (we think adopt is a little too strong, after all you probably don’t want to adopt your ex) to raise money for projects at the zoo,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

To learn more about the promotion, visit Hemsley Conservation Centre’s website.

