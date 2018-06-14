Man asks Putnam County deputy to test meth's quality, lands in jail

PALATKA, Fla. - "If you believe you were sold bad drugs, we are offering a free service to test them for you," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

This comes after a Hawthorne man was arrested Tuesday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.after complaining to deputies that he might have been sold the wrong drug, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Douglas Kelly, 49 called the sheriff’s office and explained that he had bought some meth about a week earlier because he had a bad reaction after smoking the drug. Kelly told detectives in the he wanted the substance tested because he wanted to “press charges” on the person who sold him the wrong drug.

At a detective’s invitation, Kelly drove to the sheriff’s office and handed over a clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil. Authorities say it field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and Kelly was arrested.

Kelly was being held on $5,000 bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.