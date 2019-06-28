Man goes viral after quitting job with sympathy card to boss

Who hasn’t dreamt of going out with a bang? Let’s face it, at one point or another, we’ve all thought about quitting our jobs in a memorable way.

But some things are just easier said than done.

Unless, of course, you’re Sam Baines. The 22-year-old resigned from his job at a United Kingdom call center with a sympathy card given to his employer, according to Insider.com.

“So very sorry for your loss,” the card said. Once opened, it contained a note that said: “My last day at work is the 28th July” followed by the standard condolence, “Thinking of you at this difficult time.”

The resignation went viral after Baines’ co-worker posted images of the card on Twitter, which were shared more than 50,000 times and racked up over 300,000 likes within 24 hours.

one of our team members handed in their notice like this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tqc9Hn6ODE — h. (@bitchitshan) June 27, 2019

The university student told Insider that the gesture was meant to be fun, adding that it was a riff on a running joke that his boss would miss him when he left to return to school.

"It went down great and helped make a positive from an otherwise sad situation,” he told the website.

Baines’ note clearly amused thousands of users. Many of them shared their own antics, including one whose friend incidentally used the same card to give notice at their workplace:

I know someone who did exact same thing , exact same card 😂 pic.twitter.com/2W8xyFiXC4 — Evenstar 🌟 (@HappyHare90) June 27, 2019

Another user chimed in with a prehistoric approach, according to Newsweek:

Also a cool way to hand in your notice: pic.twitter.com/6Nn5b6BciP — Andrew H 🇨🇦 (@BlockCAN1) June 27, 2019

We can't decide whose idea we like better, but if you're ever searching for a dose of inspiration, look no further than this thread.

