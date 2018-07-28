Man illegally hops a ride on the back of South Florida bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Chris Martin couldn't believe what he was seeing.

There was a man risking his life while holding onto the back of a Route 60 public bus in Pompano Beach, according to a report from WPLG.

When the agile man realized Martin was filming him, he let go of one hand and started dancing. He was standing on the ledge of the Broward County bus' rear bumper

Broward County Transit's one-way cash fare is $2 and the all-day bus pass is $5.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.