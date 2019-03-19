Man tees off on deputies after getting thrown out of TPC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Georgia man likely wishes he could take a mulligan after getting arrested for disturbing the peace at The Players Championship over the weekend.

The 26-year-old man -- let's call him “Chad” for the sake of his family and employer -- is accused of teeing off on deputies after getting thrown out of the tournament Saturday.

“Chad” caught the attention of Sawgrass security as he stumbled down the cart path near the 17th green with an open beer about 5:45 p.m., according to his arrest report.

“While driving past the subject, he shouted something unintelligible and forcefully slapped the passenger seat of the golf car I was driving,” a deputy noted in the report.

Confronted by the deputy, “Chad” was “extremely loud and belligerent,” slurring his words and unsteady on his feet. The deputy said he also smelled like alcohol.

Based on that behavior, the deputy decided to eject him. Despite his tantrum, "Chad" hopped aboard the deputy’s golf cart and was escorted to the Davis Love III Gate.

The story might have ended there. But after getting 15 yards from the gate, “Chad” spun and shouted, “**** you, mother *******,” at deputies while nearby families looked on.

(Because let’s face it: is there any better way to prove you've got things under control than screaming obscenities at law enforcement officers in front of young children?)

Deputies handcuffed the man and arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace. He was taken to the St. Johns County jail and released after posting $500 bail.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.