Man trying to kill cockroach accidentally shoots himself

A Michigan man’s attempt to kill a cockroach Tuesday morning really backfired.

The 50-year-old man spotted the insect inside his Detroit home and decided to neutralize the threat by throwing his shoe at it, according to police. Sounds like no big deal, right?

Just one problem: apparently, he overlooked the revolver tucked inside his shoe. So the gun came flying out and went off once it hit the floor, Detroit's WDIV-TV reports.

The stray round hit the man in the foot. His condition was not immediately known, so it’s unclear how serious the gunshot wound is.

