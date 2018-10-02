Need a change of scenery? Buy this private island in Michigan

Private island and lodge on Grand Lake in Presque Isle (Photos via LastBidRealEstate.com)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whether you're an aspiring Bond villain in need of a secret compound, or simply a Floridian who's tired of neighbors launching fireworks year round, this private island in Michigan could be your dream home.

Brown Island is situated on Grand Lake in northern Michigan. The 46-acre property comes with a 3,000-square-foot lodge outfitted with modern amenities, including running water and electricity.

Sounds great, right? Sure, but you'd better have some cash in the bank -- because the island is going up for auction on Oct. 30 with an opening bid of $250,000.

Below is an excerpt of the real estate listing:

Private Island and Lodge in Presque Isle, MI. Online Real Estate Auction featuring a private Northern Michigan island! Situated on 5,600 acres of the pristine, fresh waters of Grand Lake, the island is located 20 miles north of Alpena, Michigan.

This Brown Island property includes a 3000 sq. ft. lodge equipped with many furnishings, commercial grade kitchen and seating for 35 in the great room, all surrounded by ultimate privacy & tranquility.

Easily convert the lodge to a single family residence with very little effort for a dreamy, private getaway or use the property as a fantastic investment opportunity for a family compound, private resort, celebrity retreat, hunt club, rehabilitation center, youth camp, or nature preserve. A 30'x40' pole barn for storage & two (16'x20') heated cabins can be used as additional living quarters or guest houses.

Electricity is provided from mainland via marine cable and water is supplied by a deep water well. Enjoy many meandering trails through hardwoods & evergreens as well as a variety of wildlife including deer, turkey & the king of birds, the bald eagle.

Endless possibilities await for this once in a lifetime opportunity. Sale includes 50' waterfront access lot on the mainland.

