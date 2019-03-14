Phone saves Australian man's life from bow-and-arrow attack

We spend so much time on our smartphones these days, we often call them our lifelines. That might be especially true for an Australian man whose life was likely saved by his phone.

And it’s not because the man dialed 911. Get this: he was holding up his phone to snap a photo of another man who had shown up outside his New South Wales home armed with a bow and arrow.

It’s a good thing that he did – an arrow that could have easily skewered him was stopped by his phone.

According to the New South Wales Police Force, the attack happened about 9 a.m. Wednesday in the village of Nimbin, a sleepy community with a population under 2,000 known mostly for its drug culture.

The 43-year-old victim told police he’d just gotten home and was getting out of his car at the time. He said that’s when he saw the other man standing near his property with the hunting weapons in hand.

Moments later, an arrowhead had buried itself in the glass screen of his phone. The force of the impact knocked the device back into the victim’s face. Despite a small cut on his chin, he escaped with his life.

Once police arrived, they took the 39-year-old attacker into custody. He faces a charge of "armed with intent to commit an indictable offense, assault occasioning actual body harm and malicious damage."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.