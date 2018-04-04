Police mocked over bizarre police sketch

ENGLAND - A late April fools joke? Police say it's real.

Police in Warwickshire, England have confirmed that a bizarre image of a wanted burglar, that went viral on social media, was indeed not a hoax.

Officers released the mock-up to appeal for help identifying the suspect, wanted in connection with a break-in, but instead the bizarre image attracted an unwanted kind of publicity.

We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1ed pic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018

Since the image was issued by police, it has had more than 18,000 re-tweets on Twitter.

Twitter users have definitely had fun with this one.

The good news is that he should be really easy to spot. 😂 — Betsy Q. Contrary ❄️ (@BetsyContrary) April 3, 2018

Case is closed. I found your man in a pineapple under the sea. It was a real shocker. pic.twitter.com/dZ0lwJAw9K — emily 💫 (@pure_howell) April 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.