Weird News

Police mocked over bizarre police sketch

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Warwickshire Police sketch

ENGLAND - A late April fools joke? Police say it's real. 

Police in Warwickshire, England have confirmed that a bizarre image of a wanted burglar, that went viral on social media, was indeed not a hoax.

Officers released the mock-up to appeal for help identifying the suspect, wanted in connection with a break-in, but instead the bizarre image attracted an unwanted kind of publicity.  

Since the image was issued by police, it has had more than 18,000 re-tweets on Twitter. 

Twitter users have definitely had fun with this one. 

 

