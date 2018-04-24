Ruffled feathers: Canada goose blindsides high school golfer

In most cases, a birdie on the golf course is cause for celebration. Unless that birdie happens to be a ticked off Canada goose hurtling toward you at breakneck speed. Then it's a pretty compelling reason to run for your life.

That’s a lesson a high school golfer learned the hard way when he ruffled some feathers at a tournament Saturday in Adrian, Michigan, according to PGA.com. As the website reports, it happened shortly after Concord High School’s Isaac Couling left the tee box on hole No. 7.

The Twitter account for Blissfield High, one of the teams playing in the tournament, posted images of the incident and along with an amusing synopsis:

The golfers just finished teeing off and were walking down the fairway. To the left there was a goose nest and the golfers did a good job of avoiding it but the guard goose (hanging out on the far right) thought differently.

Devon Pitts, whose husband is on Blissfield’s coaching staff, had her camera handy. She captured the entire sequence in events, which went viral on Twitter.

"I'm not going to lie," she told PGA.com. "I was laughing quite hard after the attack was over. Isaac spoke with me after the match. I showed him the pictures and we just laughed."

Fortunately, Couling wasn't hurt.

