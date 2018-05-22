South Florida residents issued 'zombie alert' during power outage

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The town of Lake Worth sent out a strange message online Sunday morning, warning people about a power outage caused by "zombie activity."

South Florida was drenched by large amounts of rain Sunday, causing power outages in some areas. A storm, not the undead, was behind the power problems, according to Local 10 News.

The message provided details of the outage, reading "Power outage and zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth and Terminus." Terminus is a fictional city from the television series "The Walking Dead."

Lake Worth city officials confirmed the message came from the city, but they could not confirm who issued the message.

