Police: Man found in 85-year-old's room in underwear facing sex charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who police said was found in his underwear in the bedroom of an 85-year-old woman he did not know is now facing a charge of attempted sexual assault.

Donaven Brown, 28, is being held without bond. He is also charged with burglary, robbery and resisting an officer.

James Axton, 65, told investigators he heard his 85-year-old mother yell for help and he ran into the bedroom, where he said he found Brown.

"When I started pushing the door opened, I saw him standing behind it and he was in his underwear halfway down to his knees," Axton said. "I don't think he was trying to write poetry with his pants down."

Axton told News4Jax that he and Brown got into a fight. Axton grabbed a can of Raid insecticide, which he said he used to repeatedly hit Brown on the head.

During the struggle, Brown grabbed Axton's wallet and ran out the front door, the Sheriff's Office said.

Neither Axton nor his mother knew how Brown got into the home, but told police the back door of the home is always left open for their dog. Axton said Brown had showed up at the home a week prior and offered to mow the lawn.

When an officer spotted Brown outside the Plantation Apartments on Old Kings Road South, he tried to run from the officer and was arrested, police said.

