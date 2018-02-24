Students call police after mistaking square root symbol for gun

OBERLIN, La. - A discussion about guns in math class reportedly led to police being called after students at Oberlin High School in Louisiana mistook the square root symbol for a gun drawing.

According to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the school on Feb. 20 to investigate a call about terroristic threats.

Police said: “The student used extremely poor judgment in making the comment, but in light of the actual circumstances, there was clearly no evidence to support criminal charges."

