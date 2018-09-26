Texas donut company is making deliveries in the scariest way

KATY, Texas - After 2016's "clown sightings" and last year's box office horror hit "IT," it's safe to say clowns are high on the list of things people don't want to see show up on their doorstep.

But, and hear us out, what if that clown was carrying a box of donuts?

Hurt's Donut Co. in Katy, Texas, is getting into the Halloween spirit by sending creepy, razor-toothed clowns to make deliveries. And some people are using the service to give loved ones a trick and treat.

"I'd love to have them delivered to my kiddos' bus stop in the morning," said one local mom. "Those boys are always yelling, 'Clown, clown, are you down there?' I'd love to see the looks on their faces if he actually showed up."

The best part is, it won't cost you an arm or a leg to have them delivered. It's only an extra $5.

