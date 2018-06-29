Professor accused of stalking UCF student, sending 800 texts a day

ORLANDO, Fla. - A professor at the University of Central Florida was arrested Thursday after police said he stalked a female student for months.

Accorng to the UCF Police Department said Ali Borji, 39, an assistant professor, was arrested in his on-campus office on June 28. Borji has been charged with two counts of stalking.

"Our detectives acted swiftly in this case, as the UCF Police Department does when anyone feels threatened," Metzger said. "We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior."

Officers said the alleged stalking took place over the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semesters, with Borji sending the victim over 800 messages a day.

The arrest report listed some of those messages from Borji including "you should be happy that somebody likes you this much to stalk you," and "you think I am sick and I may be! But I still love you."

Law enforcement identified Borji as a suspect in a similar incident at the University of South Florida in which no arrests were made.

