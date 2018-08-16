Utility crews unearth apparent cannonball in Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Utility crews working along a street Thursday morning in a Fernandina Beach residential area dug up what appeared to be a cannonball.

According to the Fernandina Beach Police Department, crews made the discovery just before 10 a.m. as they were working on Garden Street near Bosquebello Cemetery.

The bomb squad from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and park rangers from Fort Clinch examined the item. Investigators said it might not have been an explosive, but it was removed from the area for disposal out of caution.

The area was evacuated while police investigated.

