Website encourages kids to 'Build the Wall' with Lego-like playset

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pro-Trump website is selling a new play set that encourages kids to "Build the Wall."

The website, called Keep and Bear, is selling a 101-piece building block set that features a President Trump figure wearing a MAGA hard hat.

The objective is to take the Lego-like blocks and build a wall.

"The wall must be built. The wall will keep America safe and strong. Only then will we be able to help those in need," the website said.

The box art features a caricature of a Mexican man, wearing a sombrero, poncho and maracas, standing behind the wall.

"A mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, Texas," the website says.

You can buy the set online for around $30.

The website has offered other Lego knockoffs, including the "Trump sends Hillary to prison! Limited edition collector's set," WPLG reports.

