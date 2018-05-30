Woman accused of open mouth kissing child at Jacksonville Jazz Fest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested at the Jacksonville Jazz Festival after a witness told Jacksonville police she open mouth kissed a child in a stroller, News4Jax learned Wednesday.

Emily Riker, 29, of Orlando, was arrested Saturday night. A witness told police Riker was "interacting normally" with the child, according to the police report.

Suddenly, the witness told police she saw Riker open mouth kissing the child on his mouth. The witness then said she yelled at Riker to stop and get away from the child.

The responding officer observed no injuries to the child, and said he appeared to be acting normal.

Riker was Baker Acted and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct. Records show she is a transient with a history of mental health issues.

