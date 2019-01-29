Woman bitten by snake lurking inside toilet

BRISBANE - Let this be a warning to look before you go.

An Australian woman originally thought it was a frog that bit her bottom while going to the bathroom in her Brisbane home.

"I felt this sharp tap on my bottom along with some pain," Helen Richards said.

That tap was a bite from a 5-foot long python hanging out inside the toilet of a Queensland, Australia home.

After recovering from her fright, Richards pulled her knickers up, shut the toilet lid and called professional snake handlers.

Her bum has recovered & her sense of humor is intact....

"I thought, 'oh wow, you didn't enjoy that shower under a full moon did you'."

Richards said she didn't turn on the bathroom lights before going about her business, a mistake she says she won't make again.

